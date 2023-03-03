SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SP Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
SP Plus Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $35.00 on Monday. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $681.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SP Plus by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SP Plus by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.
About SP Plus
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SP Plus (SP)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.