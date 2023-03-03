SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $27.94. Approximately 4,297,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 791% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (ITE)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.