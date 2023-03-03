St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,365 ($16.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.10) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,153 ($13.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($17.73) to GBX 1,430 ($17.26) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,428.00.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

