Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.19. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 32,802 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.73 target price on Starcore International Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Starcore International Mines Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$10.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Starcore International Mines

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

