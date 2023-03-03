Stargate Finance (STG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $115.54 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $115.54 million and $57.26 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stargate Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00425166 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.03 or 0.28738431 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stargate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stargate Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.