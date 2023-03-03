State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CAO Sells $594,624.50 in Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

State Street Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

