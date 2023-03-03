Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.26 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Status has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $106.69 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00041240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00220992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,389.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,952,136,913 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,952,136,913.1495233 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02689512 USD and is down -7.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,973,822.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

