Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STLC. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.78.

Shares of STLC traded up C$1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$60.18. 120,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,454. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.36. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$60.50.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

