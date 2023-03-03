Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.32

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$51.32 and last traded at C$51.08, with a volume of 47698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.60.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$48.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.89.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

