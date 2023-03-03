Stifel Nicolaus Increases Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$43.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.57.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Up 1.2 %

RUS traded up C$0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.14. The company had a trading volume of 68,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,485. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$37.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.44.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.