Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

TVE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Tamarack Valley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.39.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,433. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.45. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.28 and a 52 week high of C$6.48.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

