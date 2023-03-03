Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $6.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 68,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.77 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.72 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

