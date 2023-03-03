StockNews.com Downgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.97.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE KOS opened at $7.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.