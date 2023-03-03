StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Up 10.0 %
NYSE:VJET opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.59. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
voxeljet Company Profile
