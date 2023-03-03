StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zovio stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289,167.45, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

