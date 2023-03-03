Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 151,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 85,426 shares.The stock last traded at $20.29 and had previously closed at $21.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Stoneridge Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 321,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stoneridge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,819,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,372,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after acquiring an additional 63,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

