Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 151,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 85,426 shares.The stock last traded at $20.29 and had previously closed at $21.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Stoneridge Stock Down 3.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43.
Institutional Trading of Stoneridge
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 321,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stoneridge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,819,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,372,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after acquiring an additional 63,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
