StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director John Moore Fowler Sells 300 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $30,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.