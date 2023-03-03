StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$7.25 at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

