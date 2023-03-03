STP (STPT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.42 Million

STP (STPT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $84.42 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00040260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021818 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00220420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,376.37 or 1.00006799 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04534407 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $10,413,060.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

