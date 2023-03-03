Stratasys’ (SSYS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
Stratasys Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of SSYS opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $27.64.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
