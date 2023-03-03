Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($44.36) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €53.25 ($56.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.69. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €34.44 ($36.64) and a fifty-two week high of €69.10 ($73.51).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

