Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of SSUMY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 26,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,271. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sumitomo has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

