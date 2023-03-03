Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

Suncorp Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. 2,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Suncorp Group

SNMCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Suncorp Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

