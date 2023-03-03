Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,113,900 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the January 31st total of 2,767,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,321.2 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

