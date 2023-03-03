Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Superior Gold Price Performance

Shares of SUPGF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

