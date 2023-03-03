Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Superior Gold Price Performance
Shares of SUPGF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.
Superior Gold Company Profile
