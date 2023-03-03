SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Shares Up 0.3%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

