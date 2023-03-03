sUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $49.52 million and $6.08 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 49,453,724 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

