SushiSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $271.69 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $271.69 million and approximately $55.47 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

