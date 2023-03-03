Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,900 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,429.0 days.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMF remained flat at $35.75 during midday trading on Friday. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $38.58.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.