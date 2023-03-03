Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,900 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,429.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMF remained flat at $35.75 during midday trading on Friday. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.