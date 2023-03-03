Sweat Economy Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $41.57 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,289,956,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,003,617,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

