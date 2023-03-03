Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Short Interest Down 26.5% in February

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Swvl in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Swvl by 370.4% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 896,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Swvl by 1,313.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Swvl in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Swvl in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Swvl Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWVL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.95. 65,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Swvl has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

