Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.91.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
