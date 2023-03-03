Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCRGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,475,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,645,476 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 604,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

