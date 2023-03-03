Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,475,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,645,476 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 604,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

