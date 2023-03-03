Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 298.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYRS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

SYRS stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.