Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 298.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYRS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

SYRS stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.