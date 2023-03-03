T-mac DAO (TMG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58,790.30

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One T-mac DAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00008746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $58,790.30 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, T-mac DAO has traded up 73.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00425476 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,417.04 or 0.28760831 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

Buying and Selling T-mac DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 1.51162129 USD and is down -25.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,712.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

