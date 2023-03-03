Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Taoping Price Performance

Shares of Taoping stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Taoping has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taoping

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. The company operates under the following segments: Cloud-based Technology (CBT), Blockchain Technology (BT), Traditional Information Technology (TIT).

