Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.75-$8.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,867. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

