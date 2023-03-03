Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TKO. National Bankshares raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price target on Taseko Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.80.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.08. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.84.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$117,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,537,048 shares in the company, valued at C$6,012,803.76. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

