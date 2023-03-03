Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWODF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taylor Wimpey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.43 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.