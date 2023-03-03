TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Update

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TB SA Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBSA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $244,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 11,638.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 118,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 117,199 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 430,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TB SA Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TBSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,029. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. TB SA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

About TB SA Acquisition

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

