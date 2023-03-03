TD Securities Cuts ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to C$51.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ATCO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of ACLLF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. 7,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,304. ATCO has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

