TD Securities Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$67.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BEI.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.93.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$59.13 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$41.12 and a 12 month high of C$61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.60.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

