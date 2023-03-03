TD Securities Raises Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGB. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $509.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taseko Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 95,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 67,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

