TD Securities Raises Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGB. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $509.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.41.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
