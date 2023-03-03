TD Securities Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $90.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.79. 52,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,114. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,660,000 after purchasing an additional 440,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,178,000 after buying an additional 933,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after buying an additional 2,495,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.