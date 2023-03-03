Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.
TGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Tecnoglass Stock Up 9.8 %
Shares of TGLS opened at $39.93 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44.
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
