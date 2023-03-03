Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of TGLS opened at $39.93 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.1% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

