Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Tecsys Stock Performance

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$28.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.52 million, a PE ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.04. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$24.27 and a 12 month high of C$41.13.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.18 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 3.01%. Analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.4490451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tecsys Company Profile

TCS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark dropped their price target on Tecsys from C$46.50 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.00.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

