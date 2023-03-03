Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.
Tecsys Stock Performance
Shares of TCS stock opened at C$28.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.52 million, a PE ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.04. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$24.27 and a 12 month high of C$41.13.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.18 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 3.01%. Analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.4490451 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Tecsys Company Profile
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.