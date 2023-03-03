Teekay (NYSE:TK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Teekay Stock Performance
Shares of TK stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $635.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. Teekay has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay
About Teekay
Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay (TK)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.