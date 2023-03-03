Teekay (NYSE:TK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of TK stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $635.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. Teekay has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $2,308,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 97,727 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

