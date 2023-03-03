Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics stock remained flat at $2.28 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 642. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments: Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.