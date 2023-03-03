Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Sells $192,862.80 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) CFO Mala Murthy sold 7,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $192,862.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.