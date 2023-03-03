Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

TLTZY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

