Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance
TLTZY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.61.
About Tele2 AB (publ)
