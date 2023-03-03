Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.34) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.61) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.77) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.90 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is €2.62 and its 200-day moving average is €2.42. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of €3.03 ($3.22).

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

